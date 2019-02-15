BT to add Allison Kirkby to the board

Kirkby has held positions at operators in Sweden and Denmark and will join the board in March

BT Group has announced that TDC Group CEO Allison Kirkby will be joining the BT Board as a non-executive director.

Kirkby is currently the CEO of TDC Group, the largest telecoms company in Denmark and has also held positions as president of Swedish operator, Tele2 AB and has also held roles at 21st Century Fox, Virgin Media, Guinness.

BT will be the second non-executive director role Kirkby currently holds, after high-street bakery chain Greggs and the appointment will be made as of March 15.

BT chairman Jan du Plessis, said: “Allison brings to the BT Board valuable and recent experience in the international telecommunications sector.

“This, combined with her strong experience in driving performance, improving customer service and delivering shareholder value, makes her an excellent addition to the Board.”

Allison Kirkby added: “I’m extremely proud to be joining the BT Board.

“This is an exciting time for the sector and BT is at the forefront of driving change in the industry for the benefit of its customers both domestically and internationally.”