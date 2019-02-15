Honor launch budget smartphone Honor 8A for sub £140

The Honor 8A has enhanced speaker quality through its new SmartPA amplifier

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor has launched its latest budget smartphone the Honor 8A.

It comes in at £139.99 and is available from Amazon and Carphone Warehouse, with Honor announcing more retailers in the coming weeks.

Honor has again introduced the Dewdrop FullView display and this offers a screen-to-body ratio of 87 per cent.

The smartphone is dual-SIM compatible and also has a micro-SD slot.

Honor Western Europe president Michael Pan commented: “With the Honor 8A, we are offering a smartphone built with the highest quality technology, but at an affordable price point.

“The device is a perfect mixture of style and substance, as it brings both impeccable design and fantastic audio quality.”

Honor has also improved the sound quality by introducing a built-in SmartPA amplifier. The dual suspension structure enhances the sound by up to 30 per cent from its predecessors claim Honor.

It runs on Android 9 Pie and is powered by the MediaTek 6765 8-core processor.

There is a 13MP main camera with a 8MP front-facing camera equipped plus the ability to unlock the phone using facial recognition.

Other features include a 3,200mAh battery, 3GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.