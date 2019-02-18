Mobile News Awards finalists announced

After an intensive day of judging the finalists for the Mobile News Awards have been chosen and the winners trophies ordered.

Fifteen industry experts gathered at The London Hilton on Park Lane on February 14 to inspect and analyse 102 entries. Judging started at 9:30am and went through to 4:30pm.

“It was a pleasure to be part of the judging process. The quality of submissions tells me our industry is in safe hands”, said Shields Environmental UK service delivery director Frank Masson.

David Reavley, sales director of smart ticketing platform Sticketing, added: “The companies that submitted should be very pleased with the security and due diligence of the judging”.

The winners trophies will be presented at a black tie gala dinner and dance at The Hilton on Park Lane on March attended by more than 600 industry guests.

Finalists Mobile News Awards 2019:

Accessory Distributor (over 100 Employees)

-Kondor

-Exertis

Accessory Distributor (under 100 Employees)

-Bamboo Distribution

-Satya Tech

-Genuine Solutions

-Mr Mobile

Accessory Manufacturer

-Panzer Glass

-Mr Mobile

-Belkin

-Zagg

Airtime Distributor

-Mdee

-Zest4

B2B Dealer (over 50 employees)

-Onecom

-Vivio

-Aerial Direct

-Barclay Communications

B2B Dealer (under 50 employees)

-The One Point

-Crea Communications

-Pure Telecom

-Uplands Mobile

Customer Service

-Sky Mobile

-O2

-Pure Telecom

-Onecom

Gadget/Phone Insurance Provider

-Crystalusion

-Bastion

Innovative Product

-Samsung Galaxy A9

-Vodafone Business Device Lifecycle Management

-Panzer Glass Privacy Filter

-Tech Data Tech As A Service

Innovative Service

-Crystalusion Liquid Glass

-EE 4G Home Router

-Sky Mobile Piggy Bank Rewards

-Mobicode Mobicheck Share

-Yboo Insight Portal

IoT Application

-Samsung

-Vodafone

-Zest 4

-Iris IoT Solution

Manufacturer

-Samsung

-Sony

-Huawei

MVNO

-Superdrug Mobile

-Sky Mobile

-Virgin Media

-Zest 4

Mobile Device Distributor

-Exertis

-Eurostar Global

-Brightstar

-Westcoast

-Tech Data Mobile

Network (Performance)

-EE

-O2

-Vodafone

-Three

Network (Customer Service)

-EE

-O2

-Vodafone

-Three

Network (Retail)

-EE

-O2

-Vodafone

-Three

Online Retailer

-Mobile Phones Direct

-O2

-Sky

-EE

Recycling Provider

-Redeem

-Music Magpie

-Exertis

-GSUK

Rugged Phone

-Energizer Hardcase H550S

-Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4

-Toughphone Defender Beast

-Bullitt Group Cat S61

Service and Repair

-iSmash

-iBroke My Gadget

Smartphone

-Huawei Mate 20 Pro

-Samsung Galaxy Note 9

-Lenovo Moto G6

-Sony Mobile XZ3