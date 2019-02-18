P2i take wraps off new Dunkable water protection solution

New coating has been rated IPX8 by some independent testers



P2i has taken the wraps off a new water resistant coating that allows devices to continue to function after being submerged in water for up to two hours.

The coating, named Dunkable, does not stop water getting into the device but protects each individual component inside the device from water damage instead.

Vendors that have partnered with P2i have already had access to the new coating and treated devices are expected to be in the market before the third quarter of this year.

Manufacturers with partnerships with P2i included Lenovo, Huawei, Sony and Xaomi.

P2i CEO Ady Moores said: “Dunkable is a world-first and represents a step change in the level of waterproofing available to handset manufacturers.

“The launch means that for the first time OEMs have access to the most advanced water protection capabilities that can be rolled out on virtually all form factors; not just the usual square designs.

“Its launch marks the next generation of ‘Protected by P2i’ products, where we will have the ability to treat over half a billion smartphones in 2019 alone.”