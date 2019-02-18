Vodafone brings 5G to Manchester Airport

Manchester is the first airport in the country to receive the 5G trial with further ‘travel locations’ set to follow

Vodafone has turned on a 5G trial at Manchester Airport, making it the first airport in the country to receive the new airwaves.

Travellers to terminal one at the airport are being invited to take part in the trial to download data up to four times quicker than 4G.

The operator also said that more airports and train stations in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool and London will receive similar trials with more also planned for Manchester.

Birmingham Snow Hill train station will be the next location to receive the trials and is due to be available over the coming weeks.

Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery said: “We all love to catch up on our favourite TV shows, play games or finish off some work when travelling.

“5G, with its fast speeds and quick response times, will make that quick and easy, even in busy locations. We are proud to be the first provider to bring 5G to an airport and will be adding more major travel hotspots to our 5G network throughout the year.”

Manchester Airport chief operating officer Brad Miller said: “We are delighted to support Vodafone’s 5G trial at Manchester Airport. As we progress with the design and delivery of our £1bn transformation programme, we are constantly exploring how new innovations and technology can be applied to improve the airport experience.

“As a business with a strong presence in our surrounding community, Vodafone was a natural partner for a trial project like this and we look forward to collaborating with them again in the future.”