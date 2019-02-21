O2 confirm 5G network to launch in UK capital cities this year

O2 to build a 5G Economy partnership in the UK with British businesses

O2 has announced that it will launch its 5G network later this year in the UK’s four capital cities.

Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh and London will be the first four cities to kick-start the rollout, with O2 planning a wider roll out next year.

O2 is creating 5G innovation space across the country including its Wayra acceleration hubs following demand for its 5G testbed opportunities from FTSE 100 and UK businesses.

The 5G spaces will provide next generation 5G test environments which will be accessible to businesses of all sizes.

O2 has partnered with businesses across the construction, retail, transport and utility sectors to explore 5G use cases, inviting FTSE 100 companies in the process.

It is anticipated that the use cases will deliver efficiency savings while it also has the opportunity to unlock new 5G enabled revenue streams.

While revealing O2’s full year results for 2018 Telefonica UK CEO Mark Evans said the operator will work on building a 5G economy in coalition with British industry.

Evans said: “5G is a promise of so much more – for consumers, business, industry and public services. O2 is working in partnership with British industry, encouraging businesses, big and small, to engage with the possibilities of 5G technology through both our testbed programme and launch deployment.

“Following the demand from our FTSE 100 trials, we are extending our testbed opportunities so that businesses of all sizes can work us to build the 5G Economy.

“Mobile is one of the UK’s most powerful opportunities to strengthen our economy and improve the lives of British people and 5G is a significant milestone for this nation.”