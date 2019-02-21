Samsung take wraps off S10 range

Tenth anniversary of the ‘S’ range sees a third handset added to the portfolio

Samsung has launched the latest range of its flagship ‘S’ range, the Samsung Galaxy S10.

The launch marks a decade of Galaxy S devices and saw four devices announced, a 6.1 inch S10, a 6.4 inch S10+, a 5.8 inch S10e and a 6.7 inch S10 5G.

Three variants are to hit the stores on March 8 with the S10 5G model expected to be available by the summer.

The S10, S10+, S10e all boast AMOLED displays with 19:9 aspect ratio, run Android 9.0 (Pie), have AKG stereo speakers, boast octa-core processors and can wirelessly charge other devices.

S10 and S10+ have under the screen fingerprint readers, curved Quad HD+ displays and a triple rear camera set up made up of a 12MP telephoto lens, a wide angle 12MP snapper and an ultra wide angle 16MP camera.

Changes between the devices come in the form of battery, RAM and storage allocation. The S10e comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage using a 3,100mAh battery. S10 has 8GB of RAM with a choice of 128GB and 512GB on a 3,400mAh battery. The S10+ variant comes with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB, 512GB of 1TB of storage and runs on a 4,100mAh battery.

Samsung president and CEO of IT & mobile communications DJ Koh said: “Since its launch ten years ago, the Galaxy S series has stood for premium innovation – offering consumers an incredible experience, and the ability to find the device that’s right for them.

“Galaxy S10 builds on that incredible legacy, and delivers breakthrough display, camera, and performance innovations. With four premium devices, each built for a unique consumer in mind, Samsung is leveraging a decade of industry leadership to usher in a new era of smartphone technology.”

The S10, S10 plus and S10e will all be available from EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three and comes in white, black, green, blue, yellow and pink. Galaxy S10+ will also be available in two ceramic variants of black and white.