HMD Global unveils four new Nokia smartphones at MWC

The flagship Nokia PureView 9 will cost a global ASP of $699

HMD Global, the licensee for the Nokia brand, has unveiled four new smartphones at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, including its flagship Nokia PureView 9 which features five cameras.

During the event, HMD Global also announced the Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 1 Plus smartphones and introduced a new feature phone – the Nokia 210.

The launch event took place at Carrer de Cristobal de Moura, Barcelona and was attended by around 300 people, including the press and analysts.

HMD Global CEO Florian Seiche addressed the audience where he said the Nokia customer base trebled last year, but didn’t quantify how much this was.

“World First”

The Nokia PureView 9 which hasn’t been given a confirmed release date, will cost an estimated global average selling price (ASP) of $699 and has a full array of five cameras with ZEISS optics – which HMD Globals claims to be a ‘world first’.

Each camera is 12MP and is designed to work simultaneously with one another, with every image captured in HDR.

The display is 5.99 inches and is 8mm thin, while the device also supports wireless charging.

It is available only in midnight blue and is powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset, while running the latest Android 9 Pie OS.

It comes with 6GB RAM and has 128GB of storage and comes with a 3,320mAh battery.

Google Assistant

HMD Global also showed off the Nokia 3.2 and 4.2 smartphones at the event, with both phones including a button that is dedicated to Google Assistant.

The Nokia 4.2 which will start from a global ASP of $169, has a 5.7 inch display and showcases a selfie notch.

It has a 3,000mAh battery and is powered by a Snapdragon 439 chipset with either 2GB or 3GB RAM. It comes with either 16GB or 32GB of storage, with an additional 400GB available through micro SD.

The Nokia 3.2 is slightly bigger with a 6.26 inch Full HD+ display and is powered by a Snapdragon 429 processor and has a similar RAM and storage set-up to the 4.2. It is slightly cheaper from $139.

Both phones come with the latest Android 9 Pie OS and are both Android One devices, with three years of monthly security updates and two years of monthly platform updates available for both.

The Nokia 4.2 is set for release in March, with the 3.2 scheduled for April.

Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 210

There was also the introduction of the Nokia 1 Plus which is available for $99 and can be purchased in black, blue and red from March.

It runs on Android 9 (Go edition) and has a 8MP auto focus rear camera plus 5MP front-facing camera.

HMD Global also introduced its latest feature phone with the Nokia 210, which arrives for a price of $35 and comes in three colours; black, grey and red.