LG showcases V50 ThinQ 5G at Mobile World Congress, announces exclusive UK launch partnership with EE

The Korean manufacturer also launched the G8 ThinQ which is not a 5G phone

LG has unveiled its first 5G handsets at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G and the LG G8 ThinQ.

The LG V50 ThinQ 5G has a 6.4-inch QHD+OLED FullVision Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also offers surround sound with DTS:X technology.

The camera has Video Depth Control to keep moving subjects in focus, and depth analysis with Dual FOV technology.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and runs on the latest Android 9 PIE OS.

It has a 4,000mAh battery, and a new Vapor Chamber heat-dissipation system, which is more effective than conventional heat pipes to keep internal temperatures low and support sustained apps processing performance. So far the only colour announced for it is black.

Additionally, LG announced an optional Dual Screen accessory. The 6.2-inch OLED display offers multitasking by allowing multiple apps to run at the same time, and can be used as a dedicated controller for select games.

Furthermore, LG will partner exclusively with EE for the device’s UK launch, which will coincide with the operator’s launching of 5G sites in 16 UK cities later this year. The first six of those to receive 5G will be London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester.

LG G8 ThinQ

LG’s other announcement was for a more mid-range smartphone – the G8 ThinQ (above).

The manufacturer claims that it is the world’s first smartphone with palm vein authentication, made possible through infrared sensors and the ToF Z Camera.

Face Unlock security is improved as the Z Camera sees objects in 3D, meaning 2D facial images won’t be recognised.

The handset will also come with Air Motion, which will enable users to take calls, screenshots and switch between apps without needing to touch the phone.

Like the V50ThinQ5G, it runs on a Snapdragon 855 chipset and the Android 9.0 PIE OS. It will come in red, black, and blue.