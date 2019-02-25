Sony unveils latest crop of Xperia smartphones at Mobile World Congress

Xperia 1 set for spring launch, while Xperia 10 and 10 Plus are available from today

Sony claims it has launched the “worlds first” 4K OLED display after unveiling the Sony Xperia 1 during the Mobile World Congress.

It will be available from early spring, with the 6.5 inch display coming with a 21:9 ratio.

The smartphone was showcased by Sony mobiles president Mitsuya Kishida who addressed those in attendance at the Sony booth.

Sony also says it is the world’s ‘first’ Eye AF smartphone, with its triple camera set up (12MP) offering up to 10fps burst shooting and can shoot with precision focus and exposure.

There is also the introduction of an enhanced display setting creator mode which includes a new cinema recording function called Cinema Pro which is “powered by CineAlta”.

The display is Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and back, plus water resistant to IP65 and IP68 certifications.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and runs on the latest Android 9 Pie OS.

There is a 3,300mAh battery, while the phone is available in four colours; black, grey, purple and white.

Pricing has yet to be announced.

Sony Xperia 10 and 10 Plus

Sony also took the wraps off two mid-range smartphones – the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus.

Both smartphones feature a 21:9 Full HD+ display with the Xperia a 6 inch screen and the Plus slightly bigger at 6.5 inches.

There is the introduction of using two apps simultaneously on both devices to help with multi-tasking.

There is a dual camera set up with the Xperia 10 (13MP and 5MP) and the Xperia 10 Plus (12MP and 8MP).

The Xperia 10 has a Snapdragon 630 processor and a 2,870mAh battery, as the Xperia 10 Plus runs on a Snapdragon 636 chipset and has a 3,000mAh battery.

The two smartphones will be available from a number of operators and retailers including; EE, Vodafone, O2, Carphone Warehouse, Virgin Mobile and Sky Mobile.

The Xperia 10 starts at £299 SIM free, while the Xperia 10 Plus will cost £349.