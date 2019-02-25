TCL unveils new Alcatel 3 and 1 Series devices

The manufacturer reveals three new smartphones and a tablet

TCL Communication has revealed its latest Alcatel devices at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona.

The Alcatel 3 features a 5.9-inch 19.5:9 HD+ Super Full View Display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core chipset and a 3500mAh battery.

It comes with 64GB built-in storage and 4GB RAM, as well as microSD expansion capabilities.

The handset also features 13+5MP dual cameras with real-time bokeh and an 8MP front-facing camera. TCL says it will be available from Q2 2019 for €159 (3+32GB version) and €189 (4+64GB version), available in blue and purple.

Also releasing are the Alcatel 3L, the Alcatel 1S and the Alcatel 3T 10 tablet.

The 3L also has a 3500mAh battery and 13+5MP dual cameras, but is equipped with a Snapdragon quad-core chipset. It comes with Android 8.1 Oreo OS but will be upgradeable to 9.0 Pie in Q2, when it releases.

Starting price is €139, and colour options are black and blue.

The 1S is the most accessibly priced, at €109. It runs on 9.0 Pie and a Snapdragon octa-core processor, but it only has a 3,060mAh battery as well as 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, albeit with micro SD expansion. Colour choices will be in black, blue, rose and gold.

The 3T 10 tablet has a 4,080mAh battery, runs on 9.0 Pie and comes with Google Assistant pre-installed. It allows for hands-free control through DSP voice recognition and features an optional Audio Station accessory that provides improved sound.

It will be available later in 2019, starting at €179; there will also be a bundle option with the Audio Station starting at €229.

General manager of global marketing and sales at TCL Peter Lee said: “While we’re entering an exciting era of innovation in the smartphone market with the introduction of 5G connectivity and new concepts thanks to flexible displays, we cannot lose sight of consumers who are just looking for great technology at an affordable price.

“This is why we continue to enhance and expand our Alcatel smartphone and tablet lineup, ensuring customers who want the latest mobility experiences can have them regardless of their budget.”