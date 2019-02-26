Lam follows Chambers in departing EcoRenew Group

Fellow Mazuma co-founder Charlo Carabott and iMend co-founders Keir and Sarah McConomy

Mazuma Mobile co-founder John Lam has left EcoRenew Group, following former group CEO Mark Chambers.

Lam departed the group at the end of January, alongside fellow Mazuma co-founder Charlo Carabott and iMend co-founders Keir and Sarah McConomy. Chambers left before the new year.

The departures come a year after the company bought data destruction specialists ICT Reverse, recycler Mazuma Mobile and repairer iMend.

Former EcoRenew UK managing director Craig Smith has been promoted to group CEO, with former commercial director at ICT Reverse Kate Child filling Smith’s shoes as UK MD of EcoRenew.

The new EcoRenew CEO also held the positions of managing director at ICT Reverse and ShP managing director, as well as being business development manager at Orange between 1996 and 2001.

Smith said the recent departures are a consequence of the companies acquired merging under the EcoRenew brand.

He said: “When we acquired Mazuma and iMend a year ago, the people there had a period of time to help us integrate the business and have now left.

“We wish John, Charlo, Keir and Sarah the best for the future.”