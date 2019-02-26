Rugged UK move for AGM

Latest entrant into the market is lead by Robert Pryke who has experience at Wileyfox, Siemens Mobile and Samsung

Chinese manufacturer AGM has launched in the UK, bringing two ruggedised devices to the market.

The brand, China’s number-one ruggedised manufacturer, is also in partnership talks with multiple distributors, but declined to give more details.

AGM has initially launched in the UK two models, the A9 and X3, which have the task of changing the perception of the look and feel of a ruggedised handset.

According to AGM Mobile Devices Europe CEO and co-founder Robert Pryke, the new devices are slimmer than other tough handsets but offer just as much protection.

He said: “From the research that we have done, a lot of people have said that they thought rugged phones were like bricks.

“What we are trying to do is break out of the niche that ruggedised handsets sit in. Rugged phones are becoming increasingly popular because the cost of repair is becoming a huge and expensive issue.

“Our phones can be used all the time – in the office, at home or whilst biking or canoeing. These devices will support you in every aspect of your lifestyle.”