CTech aims SIM-only line at SIM-free sellers

CTech are looking to build on partnerships with Three, Vodafone and Lebara



CTech Group has launched a new line of SIM-only contracts aimed at retailers that sell a large amount of SIM-free devices.

With the new product line, retailers will be able to offer a range of tariffs from mobile providers including Three, Vodafone and Lebara, with CTech Group also in talks with more networks.

The product line has been launched on the Argos website, with plans to roll it out to other retailers.

CTech Group is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business that specialises in helping retailers sell services alongside hardware – for example, SIM-only offerings with SIM-free phones or TVs with home broadband.

CTech Group CEO Ashley Bailey says the new solution is more convenient for customers when buying SIM-only products.

“After 12 months of integrating with the networks, the new service enables retailers to deliver a seamless experience for the customer, with the SIM-only products being available via next-day delivery, pick up in-store or click and collect,” says Bailey.

Bailey adds that customers are becoming more aware of SIM-only plans as an alternative to long-term contracts.

“The consumer mindset has changed, with people looking to reduce their monthly spend and instead going for SIM-only contracts,” he says.

“Consumers are getting smarter and are more price-sensitive. Ten years ago, we didn’t have price-comparison websites and these have shown people how to save money.”