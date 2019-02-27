Xiaomi unveils Mi 9 smartphone ahead of global launch at MWC

New device has a screen-to-body of over 90 per cent

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun unveiled the company’s flagship Mi 9 smartphone in Beijing ahead of its global launch on the eve of the Mobile World Congress.

The global launch took place in Barcelona on February 24. Xiaomi is expected to release the Mi 9 in the UK.

The device, which is not a 5G smartphone, is powered by the new Snapdragon 855 processor with 6 or 8GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of internal memory. Expansion via microSD is unavailable.

The main camera runs a triple-lens system with 48MP, 16MP (ultra-wide) and 12MP (telephoto). Industry image benchmarking website DxOMark gave the Mi 9 a score of 107, placing it third behind the Huawei P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro.

Measuring 6.39 inches, the Samsung-made AMOLED display runs at 1080 x 2340 pixels. The HDR-ready screen is made from Gorilla Glass 6 and has a 90.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Built into the screen is a fingerprint sensor that is 25 per cent faster than that on predecessor the Mi 8 Pro.

The body measures 157.5 x 74.7 x 7.6 mm and houses a dedicated Google Assistant button on the right-hand side. Other features include the ability for mobile payments (using NFC technology), an IR blaster and an always-on display.