Huawei says ‘Don’t believe everything you hear’ in full-page WSJ advert

Huawei has begun repairs to its reputation in the US through a full-page advert in the Wall Street Journal.

The US has been mounting pressure on allies to boycott Huawei stating the vendor poses a security risk if allowed into mobile networks.

The advert (below) reads: “Don’t believe everything you hear”, followed by an open letter penned by Huawei director of the board Catherine Chen.

Chen said in the letter: “I am writing to you in the hopes that we can come to understand each other better. In recent years, the US government has developed some misunderstandings about us”.

She went on to invite members of the media to Huawei campuses in China, an offer extended by Huawei earlier this year.

“Don’t believe everything you hear. Come and see us. We look forward to meeting you”.

Huawei has a full page ad in today’s @WSJ. Starts and ends with “Don’t believe everything you hear” pic.twitter.com/gfqwtnxSOa — Adam Janofsky (@AdamJanofsky) February 28, 2019

Australia, New Zealand, and the US have already banned or blocked Huawei from supplying equipment for their 5G mobile broadband networks.

UK security chiefs have said any risk Huawei could potentially present can be managed.

The US is also pursuing criminal charges against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou for bank fraud, money laundering and stealing trade secrets.