Nuu Mobile set sights on bolstering European presence after G4 launch

Nuu will focus attention on a number of European markets in 2019

Nuu Mobile announced its flagship Nuu G4 smartphone at Mobile World Congress as the vendor confirmed it will look to strengthen its business in key European markets for the year.

The price of the G4 is expected to be between £299 and £349 and is scheduled for release in late spring, launching directly with Amazon and on its own website, with more partners expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

It uses the latest Android 9 Pie OS and features a 6.2 inch display, with options of either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM.

There is a dual camera set up, with an AI enabled 16MP and 8MP rear camera plus a 16MP one on the front and has a 3,750mAh battery.

While at MWC Nuu Mobile head of marketing EMEA Gerrard Porter told Mobile News that the aim for the manufacturer is to focus attention in more European markets, to push further growth.

“The real goal for the UK team to help our Irish, Netherlands, Italy and Spain and put more brand and marketing emphasis on these teams.”

“We will also be looking to get into the right agents and distributor channels in these countries so we can maximise sales opportunities.”

Porter declined to give figures for 2018 but said the aim for 2019 is to continue a consistent level of growth as Nuu seeks to expand its brand awareness.

“Our focus is to continue maintaining our current pace in the UK market. We need to build up our brand awareness and confidence in customers. Once retailers are confident in selling more of our range, we will offer the G4 to them.”