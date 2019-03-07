Vodafone launches trial 5G in three UK cities ahead of wider rollout

Sites to see 5G later in the year include Blackpool, Portsmouth and Wolverhampton

Today, Vodafone announced that 5G sites had been switched on in Bristol, Cardiff and Liverpool ahead of a wider launch of the service across the UK this year.

The operator has revealed that it will launch 5G in 19 towns and cities in total across the country in 2019. It was the first in the UK to carry 5G traffic over a commercial mobile network in October 2018 Salford, Greater Manchester.

5G Antennas have been installed in Birmingham, Glasgow and London ahead of going live. The complete list of cities and towns receiving 5G launches includes: Birkenhead, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Guildford, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington and Wolverhampton, as well as Newbury, the headquarters of Vodafone UK.

All of the aforementioned sites will be connected to the operator’s nationwide optical fibre network Vodafone Redstream, which offer speeds of up to 10gbps.

Vodafone UK CTO Scott Petty said: “Our multi-billion-pound network investment and leading position in setting global standards will ensure our customers have the very latest 5G releases and technology. 5G will also usher in a new era where everyone and everything is better connected, whether you are running a hotel in Portsmouth or broadcasting live at MediaCity in Salford.”