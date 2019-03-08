Sky Mobile’s Watch users get unlimited Sky content

Sky Mobile customers can access the content without the need to sign up for it

Sky Mobile has updated its Watch offer to provide unlimited streaming of Sky content for all customers without using any additional data.

Customers can stream live shows from apps such as Sky Go, Sky Kids, Sky Sports and Sky Cinema after the service went live on March 8.

The service is available on any data package that has an allowance of 50MB per month or more and can be streamed at no additional cost in both the UK and the EU.

Watch initially allowed Sky Mobile users to download shows to watch offline through Sky Go Extra.

The MVNO, which launched in 2017 and operates on O2’s network, had over 437,000 connections in the UK as of March last year.

Despite Watch being available to all Sky Mobile customers, access to certain shows and streams is dependent on the Sky TV subscription they have.

Sky Mobile director Sophia Ahmad (pictured) said the company decided to launch Watch after feedback from customers, who wanted wider access to Sky content on their mobiles.

“It’s been largely influenced from our customers, who want to access Sky content,” she said. “We know the average person spends an hour per day commuting and a lot of people like to stream to their phone while doing this.

“By giving them unlimited access, they never need to worry about how much data they’re using.”

She added: “It’s key for our customers to be able to access content wherever they are and this appealed to them. Anyone who has a Sky Mobile SIM will be able to use the Sky apps without signing up for anything.”