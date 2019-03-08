Vodafone announces Samsung Galaxy S10 range now available in stores

All three smartphones are available with 128GB of storage

Vodafone has announced that the Samsung Galaxy S10 range is now available in store and online, with up front costs starting from £29.

The Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e were all unveiled prior to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month.

Customers can save up to £240 on their new Samsung S10 smartphones if they trade in an S8 or S8+, which Vodafone says saves up to £10 per month for the duration of a two-year contract.

The three handsets are available on a Vodafone Red entertainment plan which includes; unlimited texts, unlimited minutes, 50GB of data and a choice of Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports Mobile TV, Spotify Premium or a NOW TV pass.

The cheapest of the three is the S10e, with plans beginning from £53 per month, the S10 from £57 per month and the S10 + from £61. All three plans include upfront costs of £29.

There is also a Vodafone Red Extra plan that Vodafone is offering which includes the unlimited texts, minutes and 60GB of data.

With the Red Extra plan customers can pick up the S10e from £50 per month, with an upfront fee of £49, the S10 from £54 per month and £49 upfront. The S10+ begins from £58 per month and again with an upfront cost of £49.

All three models come with 128GB of memory only and in either prism black, prism white or prism green colours, with the S10e also in canary yellow.

Strong S10+ sales

According to Samsung the S10+ has been the most popular of the three, accounting for 57 per cent of all sales.

The most popular choice of colour so far has been prism black, which has made up 47 per cent of sales.