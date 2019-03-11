Pangea boosts ops team with two new appointments

The IoT specialists has recently moved into its Kingston office

IoT solutions company Pangea has announced the growth of its operations team with two new team members.

Juan Pablo Paolillo is joining the team as a network engineer, and Nimesh Patel is starting as a new second line engineer.

Both men will report to Pangea operations director Chris Romeika in the company’s recently opened London offices in Kingston, where it has more than 130 business partners.

Patel will work on the provision and activation of SIM cards and customer troubleshooting, as well as the development of cellular internet.

He said:“Cellular internet is a new challenge and something to learn, and that’s what attracted me to the role.

Paolillo previously worked as an engineer and analyst at Movistar. His role involves maintaining and developing the Pangea core network, and assisting Romeika with product research and developing pitches to prospective clients.

He said: “Our aims are to keep growing as the network grows.

“I am fond of all the technical aspects of the job. [Pangea] is a small company; as it grows, you grow with it.

Romeika added: “We’re excited to have Juan Pablo and Nimesh join the ranks as Pangea pushes outwards in all directions.

“We pride ourselves on our technical expertise and experience in IoT and all things cellular.

“Bolstered by the prowess of our new recruits, we look forward to continuing on our journey of innovation in 2019.”