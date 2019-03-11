UKFast acquires new land from Manchester City Council to expand campus

New development expected to create 300 jobs

Manchester-based technology firm UKFast has announced that it has agreed a deal with Manchester City Council to acquire a 120,000 sq ft plot of land opposite the company’s campus in Birley Fields, Hulme. The plot of land currently sits unused.

According to the Council’s Report for Resolution, the acquisition costs in the reason of £2,450,000. The deal is subject to confirmation by the Council’s Executive.

It is hoped that the new development will allow for the creation of 300 new jobs and the construction of a new underground data centre in the basement of the development, alongside new parking space and office buildings.

UKFast CEO Lawrence Jones MBE said: “From the moment I walked into the first Archway building, I saw a much bigger picture, and knew we needed the building opposite and the land over the road. This is the first step in an incredibly exciting and ambitious move to support our development, but also to help the wider tech community.

“We’re investing to ensure the future development of our workforce and to support Manchester’s fast-growing economy. Across the FastForward incubator, UKFast and our associated businesses we’re set to support the creation of 300 long-term, sustainable job opportunities during the first phase alone.”

Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese said: “This expansion is important news. UKFast is an innovative company with a strong sense of social responsibility, helping Manchester’s people gain digital skills and access opportunities. Not only will this create hundreds of new jobs in a wide range of roles but it also reinforces the company’s commitment to the city.

“This is the final piece in the jigsaw of the Birley Fields development and will make a major contribution to the ongoing regeneration of Hulme and the surrounding area.”