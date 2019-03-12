Data Select director of B2B sales Richard Wills departs

By -
0
48

Wills joined from rival distributor Westcoast over a year ago

Data Select director of B2B sales Richard Wills has been made redundant after a restructure of the business.

Wills joined from Westcoast a year ago, replacing Emrah Kulunk as B2B director. At Westcoast he was telecommunications director for over two years.

Before that Wills spent two years at Ingram Micro Mobility in a number of roles, including director of sales and marketing in 2015.

He has also worked at BrightPoint from 2009 to 2013 until Ingram acquired it for $650 million (£467 million).

Data Select said in a statement: “Following a restructuring of the Data Select go-to-market teams, Richard Wills has left Data Select and we thank him for his service to the business and wish him every success in the future.”

Wills declined to comment.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY