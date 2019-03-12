Huawei’s costs to bolster cybersecurity could hit double the initial $2bn outlay

Huawei pledged the money in December to allay fears raised in a British government report last year

Huawei’s push to fortify cybersecurity could cost it far more than the $2 billion committed to the project.

This is according to Huawei Western Europe president Vincent Pang when speaking to media at the Mobile World Congress on February 25.

Pang emphasised that the $2 billion was only an initial figure and that the vendor is open to committing a further $2 billion to make it more “transparent and stronger”. Last year, Huawei was reportedly finding it difficult to sell network equipment in Europe.

Pang claimed that Huawei’s 5G technology is so sophisticated compared to 4G that a quantum computer would be needed to hack it. Huawei’s cybersecurity roadmap is now in a “third phase” in which engineering capabilities will be enhanced.

Pang is tasked with carrying out the plan, and revealed he will do so alongside his duties as head of western Europe.

Alongside this, he will take on a new role as global media chief – and highlighted that this reflects how important European business is to Huawei.

“We sent a letter to our customers and to the government to commit to a five-year software engineering capabilities improvement and transformation plan starting from this year. We planned an additional $2 billion in investment, but this is just a start.

“If any more budget is needed, we will put more budget.”