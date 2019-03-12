Mate X sees Huawei hailed as tech leader

The foldable phone has three displays and will be ranged by EE, Vodafone, and Three

Huawei unveiled at MWC what it claims is the world’s “fastest foldable 5G smartphone”, the Mate X.

EE, Vodafone and Three have confirmed they will range the device, which is slated for release in mid-2019. No UK price has been confirmed, but it will cost €2,299 in Europe.

The new smartphone has three displays, with two when folded: 6.6 inches on the front and 6.38 inches on the back. The screens have a resolution of 2480 x 1148 and 2480 x 892 pixels, respectively.

When folded out, the screen measures eight inches and has a resolution of 2480 x 2000 pixels, with a thickness of 5.4mm. By way of comparison, the iPad Pro is 5.9mm thick.

Using the device, two apps can be browsed and used at the same time when in large-screen mode. When folded, the device is 11mm thick.

The Mate X will be released only in blue, which will be painted on the hinge. Huawei has called this “Falcon Wing Hinge Design”, boasting incredible portability when in large mode. On the body is a fingerprint sensor on the right-hand side.

The camera has a mirror function that allows a person being photographed to view the image on an outward-facing screen before it is taken.

Kirin 5G processor

Connecting the Mate X to 5G networks is the Kirin 980 processor, which works in tandem with a Balong 5000 chipset. Through this combination, consumer business group CEO Richard Yu claims the Mate X Pro is two times faster than other 5G smartphones that use rival chipsets. It also has 8GB of RAM and comes with 512GB of internal memory.

The Mate X can download content at a rate of 4.6Gbps, 10 times faster than 4G networks. A 1GB film can be downloaded in three seconds.

The device carries a 4,500mAh battery and can be charged with the included 55W supercharger, which can gain 85 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

Innovation

Forrester analyst Thomas Husson said: “The Mate X clearly shows that Huawei is a technology innovation leader. The new device has nothing to envy with Samsung’s latest Galaxy Fold announcement.”

Compare My Mobile expert Rob Baillie said the Mate X is higher-quality than the Galaxy Fold. “Whilst it is coming in at a higher price point than Samsung, the extra you get for the extra you pay is made very clear,” he said.

uSwitch mobiles expert Ru Bhikha added: “Huawei is so confident of its new star attraction; it has even designed a bespoke case for it.

“While the exclusivity of Samsung’s handset will ensure it peaks interest, the greater incorporation of foldable technology and 5G infrastructure in the Mate X will be what helps separate these two tech heavyweights – and could see Huawei land a telling early blow on what is likely to become one of the market’s key battlegrounds from now on.”