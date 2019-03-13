MWC 2019: Avenir has bullish plans to Energize the UK market with sales target of 250,000 devices

Range of phones includes UK’s cheapest foldable

Avenir Telecom is aiming to range Energizer mobile phones in a massive retailer or operator this year as it looks to ship a quarter of a million devices in the UK by the end of 2020.

The target was outlined by mobile industry consultants and Our Perspective directors Roy Taylor and Jason Kemp, who are in charge of UK sales on behalf of Avenir.

Last year, Avenir announced a shipment target of 500,000 devices globally by the end of 2020. In the UK, it has sold around 50,000 Energizer mobile phones since sales began in April.

Volume

Since entering the UK last April, Our Perspective has struck ranging deals with the large independent retailers Get Connected, Go Mobile and Buy Mobiles.

“2019 is about how we can build from our initial success,” says Kemp. “We want to get anoperator or massive retailer on board to reallydrive up volume: that will be the next step forthe Energizer brand.”

He adds: “It has been challenging trying to get buyers to try a non-established name, but we’re looking to change that this year.”

Taylor says: “We are targeting to sell 250,000 devices by next December. There’s a lot of entry-level devices in our portfolio, so there’s big volume.

“Around 2.5 million feature phones are still sold every year and there’s plenty of space for us to sell in. Having KaiOS will be key to us shipping volume.”

Avenir Telecom unveiled 26 Energizer mobile phones at MWC, encompassing smartphones and eight feature phones powered by the KaiOS operating system.

Within the portfolio, the spotlight was firmly on the foldable Power Max P8100S and Power Max P18K Pop, which features an 18,000mAh battery.

£999 foldable

Our Perspective said the P8100S would retail for around £999, making it the market’s cheapest foldable phone when it launches in October.

The 8.1-inch device packs a 10,000mAh battery and features dual rear 48MP and 12MP cameras, a 24MP front camera, the Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage.

Housed inside the 40mm thick Power Max P18K Pop is not only a big battery, but also a pop-up front camera that snaps at 16MP. The main camera runs a triple-lens set-up, shooting at 12MP, 5MP and 2MP (depth sensor).

Other features include 128GB of internal memory, a 6GB RAM, a Mediatek Helio P70 processor, 6.2-inch screen and USB Type-C. The device will arrive in the UK in September.