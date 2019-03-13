MWC 2019: TCL will adapt a wait-and-see strategy before committing BlackBerry brand to 5G

Standfirst

TCL Corporation has said it will continue to incorporate a QWERTY keyboard in devices as its BlackBerry brand unveiled a red edition of its flagship Key2 at the Mobile World Congress.

BlackBerry is arguably the most well-known of a minority of smartphone vendors that still use such a keyboard.

The Key2 Red edition comes nine months after the Key2 was launched and will cost £699. It has 6GB of RAM and more internal storage, at 128GB.

It has the same Snapdragon 660 processor as the previous version, runs on the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and includes support for Google’s Lens and Pay services. Google Assistant has also been introduced via a convenience key.

Speaking to Mobile News, TCL Communication GM and chief commercial officer for BlackBerry Mobile Francois Mahieu (below, left) says BlackBerry wants to “stay true to the brand”.

“The strategy is and has always been to stay very true to this iconic keyboard design and that will stay,” says Mahieu. “We will continue to invest in the area of keyboards and it helps us to stand out – it’s a fundamental element.”

Viable proposition

“The keyboard is still a viable proposition to our customers and a lot of people miss their keyboards and love the sense of nostalgia,” adds Mahieu.

He says that BlackBerry smartphones are being sold in 50 countries and are supported by around 110 operators.

BlackBerry grew its UK market share to 0.4 per cent last year, up from 0.1 per cent the year before, according to IDC figures.

While TCL Communication is watching what happens with 5G, Mahieu says the technology will not be supported by any BlackBerry smartphones – though he teased that it could be on the cards in 2020.

“It is a bit too early for 5G, but as part of our strategy we will keep an eye on the development of 5G,” says Mahieu. “We’re not closing the door on there being a 5G device next year.”