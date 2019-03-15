Vodafone and Huawei at the double at the Mobile News Awards

There were also wins for Samsung and Barclay Communications

Vodafone and Huawei were double winners at the Mobile News Awards at the Hilton on Park Lane last night (March 14) at a glittering evening than saw more than 600 industry guests party until the small hours.

Vodafone picked up trophies for Innovative Product (for its device lifecycle management solution) and Best Customer Service for its consistently strong Mystery Caller performances throughout 2018. Huawei picked up the Best Smartphone gong for its Mate 20 Pro, and Best Device Manufacturer.

Onecom took home the prize for Best Customer Service while iSmash was the winner of the Best Service and Repair award, while musicMagpie grabbed the Best Recycling Provider prize.

Bastion Insurance found itself the recipient of the Best Phone/Gadget Insurance Provider prize, and Crystalusion’s free screen replacement service was judged to be the Best Innovative Service.

On the Rugged front, Energizer’s H55OS came out on top, and Mobile Phones Direct bagged Best Online Retailer.

The two Best B2B Dealer awards went to Pure Telecom (under 50 employees) and Barclay Communications (over 50 employees), while the Best Accessory Distributor honours went to Genuine Solutions (under 100 employees) and Kondor (over 100 employees).

Belkin was Best Manufacturer and Samsung SmartThings was the night’s Best IoT Application. Sky Mobile took home the MVNO award.

Three won the Best Network in Retail prize for its sterling Mystery Shopper scores during 2018, O2 won the Network Performance prize and Tech Data landed the Best Mobile Device Distributor prize.

The awards were judged by a team of 15 independent industry experts and presented at a black-tie gala dinner dance, that featured stand-up comedy from 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown star Sean Lock.