Rokit to release 3D capable smartphones with insurance at midnight

The IO 3D and IO 3D Pro will be available to pre-order from Amazon at midnight tonight (March 20)

American smartphone vendor Rokit announced its two 3D capable smartphones will be available to order from Amazon at midnight tonight (March 20).

At a global launch event in Los Angeles, California, Rok Group founders John Paul Dejoria (below left) and Jonathan Kendrick (below right) showcased the Rokit IO 3D (£139.99) and IO Pro 3D (£249.99), insurance services and 3D film content to an audience of 200.

Rokit licensed 3D versions of Hollywood films such as Mad Max, Resident Evil and Spiderman for its Rokflix 3D streaming app. Rokit claims 3D content can seem like it is popping out of the screen by four inches but will not nauseate users due to extensive R&D.

It also established Rokstudio to create unique 3D content that will encompass animation, live action and children’s shows.

Kendrick said on stage: “We realised we needed content that is quality and not the bad 3D of the past that killed 3D in the first place. We licensed one of the biggest 3D content library in the world and now we’re trying to licence the biggest movies while creating our own.”

Life services

Uniquely all Rokit phones come with three months free of the ‘ultimate’ life services package, which are underwritten insurance by Lloyd’s of London. Life services are a collection of insurance covers that are offered in three tiers and charge monthly: ultimate (£11.99), standard (£9.99) and personal (£7.99).

In the UK life services covers: keycare, excess protect, personal accidents, funeral expenses, assault cover and vehicle breakdown. Insurance payouts range from £100 to £50,000.

Smartphones



The ROKiT IO 3D is a dual 12 and 2MP rear camera, and 8MP front-facer. The 4G device comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

The 3D screen measures 5.99 inches and runs at FHD+ resolution. Other features include a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, 16GB memory, 2GB RAM and 2,500mAh battery.

The Pro 3D features all the above and a gyro compass. It has 64GB memory, 4GB of RAM and a 3,850mAh battery.

Rokit co-founder John Paul DeJoria said: “We started ROKiT with a mission to provide people with well-being and security, and offer a realistic entry point to top notch technology. It has been incredible to see our vision realised as people react to the phones.

“It was important to us to be the first phone on the market with such an extensive life service and entertainment offering that everyone should have access to.”