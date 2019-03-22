HMD Global deny data breach as Finland prepares to investigate

The glitch has been fixed by HMD Global who deny third party data sharing

HMD Global has said that no personal data has been shared with third parties following an alleged data breach related to one of its Nokia smartphones.

The firm which acts as the global licensee for the Nokia brand has denied any wrong-doing after an unspecified number of Nokia 7 Plus models had sent data to the Chinese server.

It has led to Finland’s data protection ombudsman Reijo Aarnio calling for an investigation into HMD Global following the breach.

Initially the breach was reported by Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, who claim it was contacted by a Nokia 7 Plus user.

According to NRK the user said their phone often contacted a server, sending data packages in an unencrypted format. The broadcaster added that HMD Global didn’t reveal who owns the server.

However HMD Global has refuted claims of third party data sharing and said that there was a glitch with a batch of handsets that has since been fixed.

In a statement HMD Global has said “We can confirm that no personally identifiable information has been shared with any third party. We have analysed the case at hand and have found that our device activation client meant for another country was mistakenly included in the software package of a single batch of Nokia 7 Plus. Due to this mistake, these devices were erroneously trying to send device activation data to a third party server.”