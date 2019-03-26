Huawei unveils the P30 series as it claims to “set the pace” for the next generation

Both models are available for pre-order from a number of operators

Huawei took the wraps off the latest P Series as it unveiled the P30 and P30 Pro in Paris, with a strong focus on its camera technology.

The launch was attended by around 3,000 people at the Paris Convention Centre as Huawei revealed the P30 Pro comes with a Leica quad-camera set-up, while the P30 has a triple camera.

Huawei consumer group CEO Richard Yu claimed that Huawei was “rewriting the rules on photography technology” as the flagship Huawei P30 Pro was confirmed to include a 40MP main camera.

There is also a 20MP ultra-wide angle camera, an 8MP telephoto camera and 32MP front facing lens.

There was also the introduction of a SuperSpectrum sensor, as Huawei changed from the traditional RGGB filter by replacing the green pixels to yellow ones, to create a RYYB sensor. This change has allowed Huawei to achieve a maximum ISO rating of 409,600 on the P30 Pro, so it claims.

Huawei has also introduced a new SuperZoom lens that supports five times optical zoom, 10 times hybrid zoom and 50 times digital zoom.

Speaking in Paris, Yu said: “The HUAWEI P30 Series is a fundamental breakthrough after decades of digital camera technology development; it will rewrite the rules and reshape everyone’s perception of mobile photography.

“The P30 Series will set the pace for the next generation of smartphones by empowering people to capture the true beauty of the world around them through a device that fits in the palm of their hands.”

Specifications

The P30 is available from £699 and comes with 128GB of storage, while the P30 Pro begins at £899 and comes in either 128GB or 512GB, with the latter costing £1,099.

Both devices are available in five different colours including; breathing crystal, amber sunrise, aurora, pearl white and black.

There has also been a noticeable change with the notch as it now just a dewdrop notch, with the P30 display 6.1 inches in size and the P30 Pro slightly bigger at 6.47 inches.

The battery size has also increased as the P30 Pro has a 4,200mAh battery, with the P30 supported by a 3,650mAh battery.

As with the Mate 20 Pro, reverse wireless charging returns, with a video demonstrating on stage that it can also charge a number of devices such as earpods, a computer mouse and even an electric razor blade and toothbrush.

The release date is expected to be April 4, however a number of operators have confirmed it will stock the P30 series with pre-orders available now.

So far EE, Vodafone, Carphone Warehouse, Sky Mobile and Virgin Mobile has said it will stock the range, with Vodafone offering any customer that pre-orders either smartphone a free SONOS speaker.