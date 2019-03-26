One Connectivity acquires Elite Telecom

One Connectivity MD Paul Stevenson said “the acquisition was an obvious move for us to support our growth”

One Connectivity has announced the acquisition fellow Midlands-based dealer Elite Telecom for an undisclosed fee.

As part of the acquisition Elite telecom director Chris Cowling has moved across to One connectivity. In January, One Connectivity moved to larger headquarters in Castle Donington, Derbyshire. The firm has been dealing business telecoms for only five years.

One Connectivity managing director Paul Stevenson said: “I am delighted to welcome Chris to One Connectivity. The acquisition was an obvious move for us to support our growth and it’s a bonus that it feels completely natural to work with Elite Telecoms on this.”

