New Way accreditation allows it to work with insurance firms

The distributor spent six months working towards the accreditation

New Way International has been awarded ISO 9001 accreditation, which means the distributor can work with some of the largest insurance companies.

The award on March 5 means that New Way can approach larger corporate insurance companies to distribute its devices.

To achieve the accreditation, New Way spent six months documenting all the physical processes in its workplace, something that is required to earn a certificate.

Feltham-based New Way has partners including A1 Communications, Mobile Phones Direct and Ebuyer, with 750 customers on its books.

New Way managing director Nigel Prince said of the accreditation: “It’s important for our business, as we’re involved with graded products and we like to service the insurance market. This was an area we weren’t very good at and we felt this would be valuable for the business.”

DEMAND

He added: “We’ve seen there has been demand from some insurance companies for our services, and now we’re ISO 9001 accredited we can overcome this stumbling block, as this certification will give these businesses more confidence in how we work.”

New Way is also looking to achieve ISO 14001 accreditation, an environmental management certification, and in the longer term ISO 28001, which focuses on security management systems.