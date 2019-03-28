Vodafone expands its roaming footprint to 104 global destinations

Vodafone claims to offer 4G roaming to more destinations than any other UK operator

Vodafone has expanded its Business Traveller World Zone roaming base to 104 destinations worldwide.

This is up from 60 destinations where business customers can use their texts, minutes and data as they do in the UK, for £5 per day.

Morocco, South Korea and Malaysia are some of the new ‘World Zone’ destinations which already include Australia and the USA.

Business customers in Europe can use their plan for no extra cost in locations such as Spain, France and Germany.

Vodafone Business UK director Anne Sheehan said: “We offer our customers worry-free roaming in more destinations than any other UK provider.

“We know that travel is important to many of our business customers and because it’s important to the, it’s important to us.”

Some of the other nations in the World Zone include; Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Jamaica, India, Japan, Russia, South Africa and Vietnam.