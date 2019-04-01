The device is a world first in mobile dairy detection

Rugged manufacturer the Toughphone has announced its latest device, the VEGAN 1.

The phone’s major new innovation is in an extra camera it has, which can identify whether or not a substance is vegan-friendly.

It comes with a special sensor with a built-in library of the molecular structure of more than 250 of the most popular dairy products according to the Dairy Faso Poll.

The 6.2-inch screen phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be increased via SD card to 256GB.

It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and has a 1080×2246-pixel resolution, as well as Touch ID. Its processor is the 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60 processor Octa Core.

In terms of resistance, it is dust and water-resistant (the latter at 1.5 metres for up to 60 minutes).

The Toughphone business development manager Ben Markham told Mobile News: “We are constantly looking to innovate at the ToughPhone, that’s why our vision is to add a vegan sensor into a smart phone. You can never be too careful that what you are eating is 100% grass feed vegan-friendly food, so don’t take the farmers word for it!

“Next time you are tucking into that ‘sausage roll’ you could simply pull out your vegan camera, scan your food and munch away safe in the knowledge that you are definitely saving the planet.”

The phone is now retailing for £349 plus VAT.