Sony Mobile considers job cuts to drive profitability

Sony Mobile will halve its operating cost by 2020 in a bid return to profitability.

This includes the reduction of staff although Sony claims in a statement “nothing has been finalised”. Sony Mobile has around 4,000 employees, which could could be reduced to 2,000 in a year’s time.

The Japanese manufacturer said it will continue to invest in its mobile arm into the 5G era and is aiming to sell seven million smartphones in 2020 to achieve this profitability target.

Sony’s statement said: “To realise this target, Sony Mobile plans to reduce its operating costs in 2020 to approximately 50pc of the level of 2017 (which was announced at Sony Q2 earnings on Oct 30, 2018).

“To that end, we are executing company-wide efforts to reduce costs in each areas of our operations including possible headcount reduction towards 2020”.

Sony’s mobile division saw three years of consecutive operating income dips. For 2017 (three months ending March 31) it reported an operating income of $91m down from $522m in 2016, and $1.8bn in 2015.

The retreating vendor seems to be a victim of a shrinking global smartphone market. Analyst firm IDC predicts expects a third straight year of decline to 1.3 billon units.

Earlier this year, the vendor launched the Sony Xperia 1 at Mobile World Congress (pictured) in Barcelona last month.

