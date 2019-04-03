DOOGEE launches latest S-Series model

New device is IP68-certified waterproof, dustproof and can survive in below-freezing temperatures

Chinese rugged mobile manufacturer DOOGEE has launched its latest device, the DOOGEE S40.

The S40’s principal feature is its resistance to various temperatures and environmental conditions. It can survive for up to four hours at 60°C and 24 hours at -30°C, and is also 99 per cent dustproof and IP68-certified, guaranteeing being waterproof up to 1.5 metres.

In performance terms, the device runs on the Android 9.0 PIE OS, has a quad-core MT6739 CPU and comes with a 4650mAh battery, allowing the phone to last up to 21 days on standby mode.

It has a 5.5″ IPS screen and 8+5MP rear cameras which include Bokeh and Night modes, as well as fingerprint and facial unlocking and Near Field Communication to enable payment and information reading. The phone’s outdoor credentials are bolstered by three GPS navigation systems that allow for accurate positioning.

Official UK pricing is yet to be announced, but the device is available for approximately £75 ($99) on Ali Express and the DOOGEE website, and will soon be available on Amazon.

The S40’s release comes after DOOGEE’s release of its S90, which featured a module design that allowed owners to modify the device with accessories depending on what functionality its users wanted from it.