Birmingham receives first ever UK 5G train station trials

Vodafone is rolling out 5G to 19 towns and cities this year, including Wolverhampton

Vodafone has become the first operator to bring 5G to Birmingham as it carried out 5G trials at Birmingham New Street Station.

Birmingham New Street station also became the first train station in the UK to trial 5G ahead of the wider rollout anticipated for later this year.

The new technology was tested by the Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street, while passengers at the station were also invited to test 5G speeds, using a 5G router.

Vodafone is rolling out 5G to 19 towns and cities across the UK this year, with the introduction of 5G services supporting the West Midlands Combined Authority’s strategy to provide consumers and businesses in the West Midlands with the latest digital communications.

A number of live tests are taking part across a number of sites in Birmingham, with all sites connected to Vodafone’s multi-billion pound optical fibre converged network.

Street has hailed Vodafone’s 5G trials; “I believe the West Midlands 5G project will enable our businesses, hospitals, public transport and universities to explore new services and stay ahead of their competition.”

Vodafone Business director Anne Sheehan added: “We are delighted to bring 5G to the West Midlands, giving businesses, residents and visitors fast and reliable connectivity even in exceptionally busy locations such as train stations and airports.

“5G will enable new applications and experiences and support the development of connected cities and smart transport solutions. It will help businesses to implement emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT and robotics.”