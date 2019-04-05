Crystalusion selects Brightstar for exclusive distribution deal

Crystalusion currently retails in 68 countries worldwide

Brightstar has announced an exclusive distribution partnership in the UK with Crystalusion, the winner of the 2019 Mobile News Award for Best Innovative Service.

Crystalusion, which retails in 68 countries worldwide, provides a liquid screen protection product that sets on any device screen as a nanoscale layer of pure glass. The company will also be launching its product in iSmash stores from April 12.

Brightstar head of accessories for UK and Ireland Andy Silcock said: “Crystalusion offers a huge opportunity for our network, retail and online customers to enter the market for liquid screen protection. Not only does Crystalusion eliminate many of the frustrations of conventional screen protection, it’s easier for our partners to manage with one unit covering virtually all devices. The compelling proposition is completed with the addition of a screen-repair warranty.”

Crystalusion co-founder Ben Coull said: “We started talking with Brightstar in Q4 last year. Their outlook on the market is changing; they’re much more service-driven than just handset sales.

“The approach Brightstar is taking to the market is super-interesting, and it fits with us because Crystalusion now is much more a service proposition than just a product proposition.”

He added: “We need a strong distributor that has presence in the market and relationships with all mass retail and the networks to enable us to have that conversation about how we can deliver higher value to their consumers. I think by partnering with Brightstar, it gives us that opportunity to have those conversations.”

Crystalusion has previously had distribution deals with Elite Mobile and Gusto Telecom. Last year, it launched an insurance proposition underwritten by Lloyd’s of London that covers the cost of replacing a device screen if it is not adequately protected by the product.