Lease Telecom hires ex-Exertis executive to boost partner channel

Industry veteran tasked with expanding Lease Telecom’s channel to 500

Lease Telecom has appointed industry veteran Andrew Mitchell as its new senior business development manager as it looks to expand its partner channel to 500 by the end of the year.

Finance and leasing specialist Lease Telecom currently has just under 400 partners in the UK, with Mitchell appointed to help drive the expansion.

Mitchell joins Lease Telecom from field sales agency McCurrach, where he worked as territory manager for Unilever, spending two years in this role.

He previously held positions at Exertis and Mainline, where he has had two stints – most recently as an account manager between 2012 and 2014. Lease Telecom director of sales and marketing Simon Fabb says that Mitchell’s experience in the telecoms industry will be a huge boost.

“We are delighted to have Andrew on board,” he said. “He understands hardware, airtime and leasing, and has helped to grow some of the market’s leading names to the size they are today.

“Andrew will bring his contacts and relationships with some strong accounts, from mid-sized to large. He has a great understanding of the marketplace and its challenges.”

Mitchell will be tasked with supporting both current partners and those new to leasing.

“The role has been created to get more partners on board and bolster our support for existing partners,” says Fabb. “Mitchell’s experience can help us up our presence.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mitchell said that Lease Telecom felt like a “good fit”.

“I’m hoping to use my experience to help expand the sales team at Lease Telecom,” he said. “I’ve got 20-year relationships with some reseller partners and want to drive that on.”

“I spoke to some partners and saw the proposal from Lease Telecom and liked it – this job felt like a good fit for me.”