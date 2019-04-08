Cellhire takes on Vodafone man in push for resellers

Cellhire reported turnover of £21 million for the 2017-2018 financial year

Cellhire has appointed Vodafone account manager James Kellock as channel manager as part of a programme to hit £20 million in revenue in the financial year to the end of April 2020.

Cellhire UK managing director Matt Bennett said that the company expects reseller sales to add £2 million to revenue targets.

In the last nine months, it has succeeded in signing up 25 new resellers and notched up 17,000 new connections, with total resellers now numbering 60.

Kellock was principle partner manager for two years. Prior to Vodafone, he was an O2 channel business manager from 2012 to 2017.