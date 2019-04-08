Google pays out $3 million to plug Android security

‘Click fraud’ was the most common PHA with 54.9 per cent of attacks

Google last year paid out $3 million through its rewards programmes, which pay cash

to people who can spot security vulnerabilities in its apps and products.

This money helped it reduce the proportion of devices using Google Play that are hit by potentially harmful applications (PHAs) to 0.08 per cent.

The company’s fifth Android security and privacy review found that eight times more devices were affected by PHAs on devices that installed apps from outside Google Play.

This meant 0.68 per cent of these devices were affected, although this was an improvement from 0.8 per cent the year before.

The report also found that Google Play Protect blocked more than 1.6 billion PHA install attempts from outside Google Play last year.