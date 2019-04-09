Exertis gains trusted trader accreditation to fast-track shipments

The Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) accreditation streamlines import and export procedures for trusted firms

Exertis has been awarded the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) status for customs activities by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

AEO is an internationally recognised accreditation that highlights companies that are deemed to be a safe operator of imports and exports.

The Basingstoke-based distributor joins a group of 752 UK businesses that hold this accreditation.

It gives accredited firms quicker access to simplified customs procedures and can fast-track shipments.

Other benefits includes: greater access to priority clearance, reduced administration, traceability of flows of goods, increased transport security, fewer delays in despatch, improved security between supply chain partners.

As part of the application process, HMRC assesses: finances, site security, shipping procedures, compliance with customs requirements and fulfilment of relevant legal and safety regulations.

Fast-track

Exertis UK and Ireland chief operating officer Richard Hinds (pictured) said: “AEO status effectively demonstrates that our role within the international supply chain is secure and that our customs controls and processes are efficient, compliant and meet international standards.

“As a “trusted trader” we will have quicker access to numerous simplified customs procedures and authorisations and, in some cases, the right to fast-track our shipments through customs.”