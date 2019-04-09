Sony launches trade-in scheme to boost sales of Xperia range

Sony unveiled the latest Xperia range during MWC in February

Sony has launched a trade-in scheme to encourage customers to trade-in their old phones in exchange for vouchers to use when buying the latest range of Xperia smartphones.

The scheme allows customers to trade in their old phones and receive double the value in Sony vouchers.

The vouchers can also be redeemed against a number of different Sony products, ranging from smartphones to TV, headphones and speakers.

Customers can use the vouchers to cover the entire cost of the new product they choose to buy.

Sony has said that the value of the trade-in phone is dependent on the condition, with a list of example prices on Sony’s website for customers to look at.

The offer is live for all Sony customers including those who have recently bought an Xperia device.