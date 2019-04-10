Energizer and Get Connected in rally deal

Get Connected has 55 retail stores across Wales and South West of England

Energizer and retailer Get Connected are to sponsor rally driver Damian Cole in the Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship.

Cole, who is owner of Get Connected, has won the championship six times – with his last title coming in 2016. He will next compete at the Masterpixel Media Manx National Rally on May 10 and 11.

Commenting on the sponsorship deal, Cole said: “Rallying requires performance and reliability from the car and the crew, which makes Energizer the perfect partner. We all know the brand from the batteries, but they also make great phones and accessories.” Energizer country manager

Jason Kemp added: “It’s a great opportunity for our growing brand, Damian is a proven winner and so is Energizer. We’ve received great support to-date from Get Connected in growing our brand in the UK.”

Energizer mobile phones are available in Get Connected stores across England and Wales.

Get Connected has 55 retail stores and a call centre in Blackwood and an HQ based in Abergavenny. It claims to be the UK’s largest privately owned mobile phone retailer, with a turnover of £17 million last year.