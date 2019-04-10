Nimans appoints new network head of sales

Wilkinson has spent 25 years in the telecoms industry

Business telecoms distributor Nimans has announced the appointment of Graham Wilkinson as its new head of sales for network services.

Wilkinson, who began his role on April 1, reports directly to group sales director Richard Carter. He replaces Mark Curtis- Wood, who is joining business ISP Vaioni Group as group sales and marketing director.

Wilkinson has more than 25 years of experience working in telecoms. He has previously worked for Martin Dawes and BT, where he spent 14 years as general manager for data networks and ICT.

Before joining Nimans, he was director of BT channel sales at comms solutions company RingCentral.

BUILDING ON SUCCESS

Wilkinson told Mobile News: “For me, the role is about building on the success of Nimans and [parent company] the Nycomm Group, and expanding that further. We want growth, and that’s one of the reasons I’m here.

“The Nimans Network Services division enjoyed a record period of growth last year, which gives us a great platform to build upon.

“Our simplified strategy spans all areas of the connectivity supply chain – mobile, connectivity, hosted and broadband, as well as services and billing.”

Nimans did not disclose figures relating to the performance of its network division last year.