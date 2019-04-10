Oppo partners with Swisscom as it enters the 5G race with Reno 5G smartphone

Oppo will officially launch the Reno series in Zurich on April 24

Oppo has unveiled its plans to bring the first commercially available 5G device to market as the Chinese manufacturer showcased the Oppo Reno 5G in Switzerland.

In Zurich, Oppo announced that it has partnered alongside operator Swisscom, as it marked the first major milestone of Oppo’s “5G Landing Project”.

The partnership follows an initial announcement made at the Mobile World Congress in February, with Swisscom an inaugural member of the 5G Landing Project.

Oppo gave attendees in Zurich a glimpse of what the Reno 5G smartphones features, as it is anticipated to launch in Switzerland with Swisscom from May as 5G is anticipated to rollout across Switzerland later this year.

Discussing Oppo’s vision for the 5G future, Oppo director of standards and head of Oppo standards research centre Henry Tang said: “OPPO has strived to reshape user experience beyond expectation. 5G is going to enable that – and so much more.

“Success in the 5G era requires a robust ecosystem of device makers, operators, network equipment manufacturers and application and content providers to drive growth and bring revolutionary experiences to consumers.”

Swisscom head of products and marketing Dirk Wierzbitzki has welcomed the partnership.

“We are pleased to be taking an integral step towards the future together with Oppo as we bring the first real 5G experiences to Swiss consumers with Oppo’s Reno 5G smartphone.”

Reno 5G

The Reno 5G features a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1 per cent, with the vendor debuting a 10 times hybrid zoom in its triple camera.

It has been designed with a proprietary pivot rising structure, which adjusts when taking photos.

The Reno 5G will run on the latest ColorOS 6 operating system and is powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset, a 4,065mAh battery and also features VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

Oppo is officially launching its full Reno series in Europe on April 24.