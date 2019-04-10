Samsung launches new Galaxy A range with announcement of three new devices

Manufacturer adds three new models to the new lineup

Samsung has officially launched its new Galaxy A family as of today (April 10), and has added the announcement of the A20e, A40 and A80 to the already-announced A10, A50 and A70.

Galaxy A20e

The Galaxy A20e has a 5.8″ Infinity V display, and a 3,000mAh battery. It runs on a Lassen-P+ Octa Dual 1.6GHz+Hexa 1.35GHz processor. Its front camera is 8MP and its rear cameras are 13MP + 5MP. It runs on 3GB of RAM and has 32GB of internal storage, that can be increased to 512GB with a Micro SD.

Galaxy A40

The Galaxy A40 has an edge-to-edge 5.9″ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, and runs on a Lassen O+ Octa Core 1.8GHz processor that runs on a 3,100mAh battery. Its front camera is 25MP and its rear cameras are 16MP + 5MP, while its RAM is 4GB and it comes with 64GB of internal storage that can be increased to 512GB with a Micro SD.

Galaxy A80

The Galaxy A80 is the most high-end device of the newly announced handsets. It has a 6.8″ Super AMOLED New Infinity display, and runs on an Octa Core 2.2GHz Dual + 1.7GHz Hexa processor with a 3,700mAh battery. Its front camera is Samsung’s first rotating camera, that provides the same experience for front and rear camera use, at 48MP+8MP, with 3D depth and 123° capability.

Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland corporate vice president Conor Pierce said: “Galaxy A delivers top-of-the-line technology, cutting edge innovations and advanced features, enabling today’s generation to do what others can’t.

“This segment is being redefined by a new generation that’s looking to get the best of what you need. At Samsung we’re excited to be able to deliver on that, giving people a choice of devices that offer the best screen, the best camera and the best battery for your money.”