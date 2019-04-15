Huawei unveils P30 Lite smartphone

The smartphone will release on May 10 with all major operators and Carphone Warehouse for £329 prepaid

Huawei has taken the wraps off the P30 Lite smartphone which will release on May 10 for £329 prepaid.

It will be available across all four major operators and retailers such as John Lewis and Argos. Customers can choose either the black, blue (below) and white versions.

The P30 Lite has a triple-lens camera supported by artificial intelligence (AI). Onboard is a 48MP shooter, 8MP Ultra-Wide angle lens, and a 2MP dedicated bokeh lens. The camera is able to take 120 degree wide-angle pictures or portraits with deep bokeh effects, and good quality night shots.

The display measures at 6.15-inches featuring a dew-drop notch. It has a resolution of 2312 x 1080 (FHD+) and an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.

The 32MP houses face unlock giving access in milliseconds. It runs with the octa-core Kirin 710 processor coupled with 4GB RAM. Internal memory stands at 128GB. Onboard is a 3,340mAh battery capable of quick charge.

Huawei Consumer Business Group Western Europe president Walter Ji said: “Last year we launched an industry first triple lens camera on our flagship phones which included an ultra-wide angle lens. Today we launch this with the P30 lite giving people even more tools to explore creative possibilities.”