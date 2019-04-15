Three launches small business proposition Three Means Business

The proposition allows the same benefits as Three’s regular pay monthly deals

Three UK has launched Three Means Business, a new mobile proposition aimed at entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The proposition aims to offer the cheapest business tariffs for the company in question in line with Three’s wider consumer offering. It has been devised in partnership with four companies: website builder Wix, shared workspace provider WeWork, accounting software company FreshBooks and stationery provider MOO.

Each company will offer special promotional offers to new Three Means Business customers such as limited-time free subscriptions and money off their products.

Three is also offering unlimited data bundles for businesses, and claims to be the first operator to do so. A recent YouGov study of 5,000 businesses carried out in April found that 78 per cent admitted that being online was all they needed to run their business.

Participating businesses also have access to the usual benefits of a Three pay monthly deal, including free roaming in more than 70 destinations, and the Go Binge offer which allows unlimited use of apps including Netflix, Snapchat, Soundcloud and Apple Music.

Three UK CEO Dave Dyson said: “The existing mobile offering to businesses in the UK doesn’t address the new reality of work. There’s a growing number of budding entrepreneurs and start-ups whose needs have so far not been met by mobile networks. Businesses’ growing reliance on mobile phones as part of their daily running is particularly overlooked, reflected by limited data allowances and tariff options being offered at a mark-up in comparison to their consumer counterparts.

“We’re introducing Three Means Business to give small businesses an affordable mobile offering, but also to give them a leg up with a range of partner offers. We want to help entrepreneurs by covering the admin, so that they can focus on their passions and reasons why they decided to set up their business.”